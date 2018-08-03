‘Mine Wine and Dine’ Tonight

It’s an evening under the stars, some fine food, some fine wine, and a chance to help out a local state park. The second annual Mine Wine and Dine is tonight at Empire Mine, and the event will have about 200 guests. Organizer Shanin Ybarrando says the dinner will be farm-to-table, and will be served family style–an idea from a recent event…

Listen to Shanin Ybarrando

Craft beers are also available, and there will be music and entertainment. Proceeds benefit the Empire Mine Park Association, which board member Steve Sanchez says supplements the park with various projects…

Listen to Steve Sanchez

Although the park does get state funding, most of the money from admission charges and other events at the mine doesn’t stay local, which is where the association comes in. Tonight’s hundred-dollar-a-plate dinner is sold out.

–gf