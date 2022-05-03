Mine, Wine, Dine Returns With New Organization

After a two-year hiatus, because of the pandemic, another notable Nevada County event is returning this summer. Tickets have just gone on sale for “Mine, Wine, and Dine, which is on July 29th. Happening at Empire Mine State Park, it’s now a major fundraiser for all three of the county’s three state parks, also including Malakoff Diggins and South Yuba River. Event Chair Steve Sanchez says that’s under a reorganizational mandate issued by the state three years ago…

Supporters say such organizations have proven essential to State Parks. When all three Western Nevada County parks were under the threat of closure, due to budget shortfalls, the community rallied together, with elected officials and park volunteers, to make operational funding available. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Courtney Ferguson, who’s handling publicity, admits it was a challenging transition…

But the repeated threat of closures over the years has led to an increased reliance on park associations, to maintain trails and visitor centers, support school programs, and conduct special events.