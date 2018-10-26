Miners Foundry Hosts 40th Annual Fright Night

It’s one of the bigger Halloween bashes of the year, and it’s tomorrow at the Miners Foundry. It’s Fright Night, which organizer Jesse Locks says will have some hot music…

The event is for people 16 and older. There will be alcohol for sale for those who are over 21. Locks says you can expect to see some pretty original and outlandish costumes, and some annual favorites…

It’s the 40th annual Fright Night, tomorrow at 8, doors open at 7. Tickets are available at the door.

