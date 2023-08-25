< Back to All News

Miner’s Picnic At Empire Mine Saturday

Posted: Aug. 25, 2023 12:59 AM PDT

It’s time for the annual celebration of the old life at Empire Mine State Park this weekend. It’s the Miner’s Picnic on Saturday. State Park Interpreter, Jean Rhyne, says it began in 1895 as a benefit for the families of deceased miners. Then it stopped when World War Two broke out and didn’t resume again until the 1970’s when the park got its state designation…

Rhyne says there’ll be live music and other performances. Also, children’s activities…

Also, docents in period attire demonstrating the mining equipment, along with the last living miner who actually worked at Empire Mine. The mine owner’s “cottage” mansion and clubhouse, on the lush estate grounds, will also be open for viewing, without having to take a tour. That’s Saturday from 11am to 4pm. There is a five-dollar admission fee for people over five years old.

