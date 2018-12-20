< Back to All News

Mingle Me Home at Foundry

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 5:14 PM PST

Nevada City continues to be a center point for cultural and artistic celebrations. Mingle Me Home, an International Dance Festival, is taking place at the Miners Foundry Thursday and Friday evening. Paul Haas reports….

Listen to Paul Haas report

