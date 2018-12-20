Mingle Me Home at Foundry

Nevada City continues to be a center point for cultural and artistic celebrations. Mingle Me Home, an International Dance Festival, is taking place at the Miners Foundry Thursday and Friday evening. Paul Haas reports….
