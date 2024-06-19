Minimizing Fires Also Saves Millions In Losses

Minimizing the spread of a fire can also help reduce potentially huge losses in property values. Grass Valley Fire Department Public Information Officer, Chris Armstrong, says they recently saved an estimated 14-point-eight million dollars after putting out two recent fires…

In one of the incidents, Armstrong says firefighters, with the help of nearby departments, responded to a vegetation blaze in the area of Crown Point Circle that had also spread to a large commercial building. He says because of he quick action, it was contained to less than half an acre and the damage to the building was estimated at only 15-thousand dollars…

In another vegetation fire on Polaris Drive, Armstrong says keeping it out of the trees prevented it from spreading to neighboring homes. He says this also illustrates the necessity of maintaining strong staffing levels at fire departments.