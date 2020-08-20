Minor Jones Fire Growth Many Evacuations Lifted

On the fourth day of the Jones Fire, it’s grown by only 30 acres in the last day or so, at 705. Containment has improved from five to ten-percent. Mary Eldridge, the Public Information Officer for Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, says they’ve been able to use burning operations more aggressively and effectively, with winds not as strong…

Eldridge says although it’s been less smokey at times, allowing more air attacks, the smoke obscures the sun, reducing the amount of heat on the trees and other vegetation. No increase in the number of homes destroyed, at five. But Eldridge says a definitive figure is still elusive, as firefighters continue matching addresses with structures…

Another good sign of progress is a major reduction in evacuations. Around 700 homes are still under a mandatory order, but it was around four-thousand for a couple of days. And all advisory warnings have been lifted. It was once as high as 12-thousand homes.