Misdemeanor Charge In Large Cannabis Grow

A large, illegal cannabis grow that was busted last fall in the North San Juan area has resulted in the property owner being charged with one misdemeanor count. 38-hundred-77 plants were seized on Jackass Flats Road. But under the state’s legalization law, you can no longer be charged with a felony. However, you can still face a felony if the grow causes major environmental damage. But Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says no significant contamination was found…

At the time of the discovery, three people were contacted and it’s believed several other people fled. But Walsh says they’re only charging the property owner, Brandon Reppond…

Walsh says Reppond has also made an effort to get his property into compliance with the county’s growing ordinance and permit requirements.