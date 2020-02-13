< Back to All News

Misdemeanor Charge In Large Cannabis Grow

Posted: Feb. 12, 2020 5:39 PM PST

A large, illegal cannabis grow that was busted last fall in the North San Juan area has resulted in the property owner being charged with one misdemeanor count. 38-hundred-77 plants were seized on Jackass Flats Road. But under the state’s legalization law, you can no longer be charged with a felony. However, you can still face a felony if the grow causes major environmental damage. But Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says no significant contamination was found…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

At the time of the discovery, three people were contacted and it’s believed several other people fled. But Walsh says they’re only charging the property owner, Brandon Reppond…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says Reppond has also made an effort to get his property into compliance with the county’s growing ordinance and permit requirements.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha