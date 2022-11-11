< Back to All News

Missing 16-Year-Old Nevada County Girl Found Dead

Posted: Nov. 11, 2022 3:54 PM PST

The body of a Nevada County teen who’d been missing since late Wednesday night has been found. Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says the body of 16-year-old Trinity Backus was located Friday afternoon, about a half-mile north of a home on Kentucky Ranch Road. There is nothing suspicious about the death at this time. There’s been no information on the circumstances surrounding her death…

Trygg says Trinity was last seen in a very heavily-wooded river drainage area…

The cause of death is not known at this time, pending the results of an autopsy.

