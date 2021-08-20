Missing Boy Found Safe Thursday Evening

A collective sigh of relief could almost be heard around Western Nevada County yesterday evening when the Sheriff’s Office announced 10 year old Chase Chittock was found after being missing for almost 48 hours. He is back with his family and safe.

Chase located hiding in his parents business located on Harvest Road and The Rough and Ready Highway.

According to Sheriff’s Office Communication Manager Andrew Trygg, Chase was found well hidden inside the business around 6:00PM yesterday evening.

An extensive search involving multiple Search and Rescue teams had been ongoing since Wednesday. Chase had been last seen around 10:30PM on Tuesday.