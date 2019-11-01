Missing Cedar Ridge Woman Killed In Solo Accident

A Cedar Ridge woman reported missing since last the night of October 27th has been found dead from a solo vehicle accident. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says 63-year-old Crystal Ashworth’s pickup was found off Highway 49, past Nishinan Gulch Road, with her body inside…

Ashworth was believed to have left Uncle Sonny’s bar and on the way to spend the night at a friend’s home on Hughes Road in Grass Valley. But Bringolf says the pickup was found in an area northeast of Nevada City…

Also, Cal Trans had already repaired a damaged guardrail, caused by the crash, while not seeing the pickup, which was about 300 feet down an embankment. Bringolf also credited family and friends for their search efforts, which turned up the pickup.