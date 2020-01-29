< Back to All News

Missing Container Turns Out to Be Mix-Up

Posted: Jan. 29, 2020 12:02 PM PST

It appears the equipment that was taken from Gold Country Community Services and their ‘firewood for seniors’ program was a mix-up, and not a deliberate theft. A storage container full of equipment was reported missing on Thursday and a security guard got a partial license plate of the truck that took it. The container is stored at P-G-and-E’s corporate yard in Grass Valley and it now appears it was taken by mistake, and has been returned. Gold Country Community Services says they are now looking at putting some fencing in, so that it won’t be taken again.

