Missing Grass Valley Man Found Dead In Pond

A sad outcome, after a massive search for a missing Grass Valley man. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg, says 70-year-old John Stewart was found dead Tuesday afternoon. He was first reported missing late Monday evening…

Trygg says the pond was next door to his home, on Retrac Way, and Stewart had been on foot…

Trygg says there were no outward signs of foul play, with an autopsy still pending on the cause of death. But he says drowning is suspected. Search and Rescue crews were also deployed from Placer, Yuba, Butte, and El Dorado counties. A CHP helicopter was also used.