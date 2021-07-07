< Back to All News

Missing Grass Valley Man Found Dead In Pond

Posted: Jul. 7, 2021 12:13 PM PDT

A sad outcome, after a massive search for a missing Grass Valley man. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Andrew Trygg, says 70-year-old John Stewart was found dead Tuesday afternoon. He was first reported missing late Monday evening…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says the pond was next door to his home, on Retrac Way, and Stewart had been on foot…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says there were no outward signs of foul play, with an autopsy still pending on the cause of death. But he says drowning is suspected. Search and Rescue crews were also deployed from Placer, Yuba, Butte, and El Dorado counties. A CHP helicopter was also used.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha