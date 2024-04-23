Missing Hiker Found Alive and Well

Some anxious hours for a Crescent City family over the past weekend, when a 70-year-old man went missing during a hike near Beale Air Force Base. But there was a successful outcome of the incident, which began Friday afternoon. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Ashley Quadros, says it’s a popular five-mile trek this time of year, from Fairy Falls Trail to Beale/Shingle Falls…

Quadros says the man also had no food, water, cell phone, or any other known items. That triggered a massive effort involving over 75 personnel. That included the Sheriff’s Department’s Search and Rescue team, along with related agencies from surrounding counties. Helicopters, drones, e-bikes, UTV’s, and K9’s were deployed…

And that also allowed lunches that had already been brought in to be donated to Hospitality House, that fed 60 individuals. The name of missing persons involved in such operations is normally not revealed.