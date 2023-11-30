< Back to All News

Missing Man Found Dead Englebright Dam

Posted: Nov. 30, 2023 3:29 PM PST

A Wheatland man who was last seen going on a fishing trip by himself about a week ago has been found dead at Lake Englebright. Nevada County Sheriff’s Captain Sam Brown says 57-year-old Michael Babb’s parked vehicle was located on Wednesday near the lake’s Narrows Boat Launch and Day Use Area. Then on Thursday, they found the body, on land near the base of the dam. And Brown says it appears that Babb had hit his head…

click to listen to Captain Brown

But Brown says an autopsy will, of course, make the final determination…

click to listen to Captain Brown

Brown says there’s no indication of foul play.

