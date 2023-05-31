Missing Man Rescued After 500-Foot Fall

A 45-year-old man reportedly fell about 500 feet into the North Yuba River Canyon but managed to escape major injuries. The California Highway Patrol says the man, who’s identity wasn’t available, was believed to have become disoriented, Monday night, from medication, in North San Juan. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Senior Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says that’s around the time they were notified…

Williams says they found the vehicle soon after, off North Canyon Road…

Williams says due to the steep terrain and some injuries the man had, he was hoisted out by CHP helicopter. He was then transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and treated and released.