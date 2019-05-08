Missing Mom

It’s another Mother’s Day on Sunday…and another one without my Mom. I sure do miss her, and think about her every day. Our KNCO family also suffered losses this past year, as both Dave Bear and Geoff Flynn lost their Moms. I remember that being a “Momma’s Boy” was something to be teased about when I was kid in New Jersey. I now wear that title with pride. (even though my sister Patty was my Mom’s favorite). Luckily, I am still blessed with a great wife, who is a great Mom, and wonderful sisters who are all great Moms as well. Happy Mother’s Day to all.