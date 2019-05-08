It’s another Mother’s Day on Sunday…and another one without my Mom. I sure do miss her, and think about her every day. Our KNCO family also suffered losses this past year, as both Dave Bear and Geoff Flynn lost their Moms. I remember that being a “Momma’s Boy” was something to be teased about when I was kid in New Jersey. I now wear that title with pride. (even though my sister Patty was my Mom’s favorite). Luckily, I am still blessed with a great wife, who is a great Mom, and wonderful sisters who are all great Moms as well. Happy Mother’s Day to all.
Tom Fitzsimmons
AdministratorTom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
Missing Mom
Posted: May. 8, 2019 2:03 PM PDT
