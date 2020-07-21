Missing Person Found In Sacramento

A missing Nevada County resident has been located and he is safe and in Sacramento.

Nevada County Sheriff Lt Rob Bringolff says that Joey McCormack had been missing for almost two months. His mother reported him missing at the end of June. The lieutenent says it is not known why he decided to leave the area, but it appears he did not want to be found.

Bringolf could not share any additional information on why McCormack may have decided to go missing, but he could confirm that he had been located.