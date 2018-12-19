Missing Roseville Woman Found In Nevada Co

The body of a missing Roseville woman was found in Nevada County on Wednesday. Roseville Police Department Public Information Officer, Rob Baquera, says 41-year-old Briana Ferguson was last seen last Friday and was reported missing on Monday, when she didn’t show up for work…
Baquera says the vehicle was found a short time later, unoccupied, in an undisclosed location. Ferguson’s body was found outside the vehicle, a short distance away…
Baquera says other causes, including suicide or accidental, cannot be ruled out, at this time. Ferguson was a real estate agent and owned a property management company in Roseville.
