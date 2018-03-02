Missing Snowboarder Found Dead at Squaw Valley

An unfortunate situation at Squaw Valley Ski resort, a missing snowboarder found dead after friends reported him missing Thursday evening. Placer County Sheriff Public Information Officer, Dena Erwin says Wenyu Zhang, 42, of Rocklin was last seen around 12:45 in the afternoon on Thursday.

Public Information Officer, Dena Erwin

Upon arrival at Squaw, Search and Rescue located Zhang’s car in the parking lot, but the snowboarder was nowhere to be found. Erwin says they began searching , but had to call it off.

Public Information Officer, Dena Erwin

The resort’s web site reports that it has received 32 inches of snow in the past 24 hours. This morning (Friday) the search resumed, and a body was discovered a little after 10AM. Erwin sasy that technology assisted the searchers.

Public Information Officer, Dena Erwin

Then using a “Recco” device that reads signals bounced back from reflective devices on clothing and equipment, searchers were able to locate the body which had been coverd by snow.

Erwin says the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Public Information Officer, Dena Erwin

Zhang was located in the Squaw Creek area of the ski resort.