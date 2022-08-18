< Back to All News

Missing Yuba City Pair Found In Crashed Vehicle

Posted: Aug. 18, 2022 2:47 PM PDT

A few more details are out regarding the solo vehicle accident near Penn Valley that killed two missing Yuba City people. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it’ll be difficult to determine exactly how the crash occurred. But he says preliminary information indicates the driver of the SUV was coming down the steep grade of Highway 20 near Poker Flat Road…

So Bice says the vehicle could not be seen by passing motorists. Bice says the accident could have occurred as far back as August sixth. That was the day 36-year-old Juan Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja had gone to a car show in Reno and were supposed to come back that night. The vehicle was discovered late Wednesday afternoon, but not by a passerby, according to Bice…

Bice also says it’s not known who was driving, since the bodies were found outside the SUV. He says it’s also unknown if they were wearing seatbelts. There was also no obvious evidence of drugs or alcohol.

