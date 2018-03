The Yuba County woman who had been missing for over a week since failing to return from Nevada County has been found alive. 54 year-old Sheryl Donovan was leaving her job in North San Juan, and according to reports, took a wrong turn, and got stuck in snow and mud. She stayed in her vehicle for several days but no one found her, so she got out and was able to flag down a motorist. She has been reunited with her family.

–gf