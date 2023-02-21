Mister Bullock Goes To Washington

A Nevada County Supervisor went to Washington recently. Hardy Bullock, from District Five, which includes Truckee, met with California and the county’s federal representatives and agencies, while attending the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference. That included the offices of Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, as well as Congressman Kevin Kiley…

And Bullock says he thought the representatives were sensitive to the county’s needs. That included making sure the county had effective input for the Farm Bill, which also impacts wildfire safety and forest management…

Bullock says another highlight was attending a special session with President Biden that discussed the critical role local government has in the everyday lives of America. In addition to their 2023 objectives, the Board of Supervisors also adopts a Legislative Platform that advocates for the county’s top policy objectives and funding for infrastructure needs.