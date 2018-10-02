Mistrial Declared At Nevada Co Murder Trial

A mistrial has been declared in a Nevada County murder case that goes back over four years. The trial of Finley Fultz was entering its fourth week when the judge approved the mistrial motion by Fultz’ attorney, Greg Klein…

District Attorney Cliff Newell says he’ll seek a re-trial, with a new date expected to be selected at the next court proceeding on October 19th. In a brief written statement, he says, quote, “I strongly disagree with the Court’s ruling, both factually and legally”. Fultz is charged with first-degree murder in the July 2014 shooting death of Isaac Zafft, who was taking care of a marijuana garden in Penn Valley. The killing took place during the course of a robbery, along with Nathan Philbrook and Daniel Devencenzi. Philbrook and Devencenzi have since pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter, in exchange for testifying against Fultz, who is alleged to have fired the shots.