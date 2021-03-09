< Back to All News

Mistrial For Grass Valley Man In Death of Wife

Posted: Mar. 8, 2021 4:46 PM PST

It’s a hung jury in the trial, in a Truckee courtroom, of 73-year-old Dennis Daly of Grass Valley, accused of murdering his 63-year-old wife, Stacey. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh indicated he wasn’t surprised at the jury’s inability to reach a unanimous verdict, with the victim not dying until a day or two later, after an alleged beating from Daly…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says Daly also attempted to choke his wife, in October of 2019, as part of a longtime domestic violence pattern. But the jury also couldn’t agree on convicting Daly of a lesser assault charge…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

The victim died of a stroke.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha