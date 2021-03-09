Mistrial For Grass Valley Man In Death of Wife

It’s a hung jury in the trial, in a Truckee courtroom, of 73-year-old Dennis Daly of Grass Valley, accused of murdering his 63-year-old wife, Stacey. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh indicated he wasn’t surprised at the jury’s inability to reach a unanimous verdict, with the victim not dying until a day or two later, after an alleged beating from Daly…

Walsh says Daly also attempted to choke his wife, in October of 2019, as part of a longtime domestic violence pattern. But the jury also couldn’t agree on convicting Daly of a lesser assault charge…

The victim died of a stroke.