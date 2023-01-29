< Back to All News

Mixed Child Well-Being Scores Here

The 2023 California County Scorecard of Children’s Well-Being shows millions of kids facing obstacles to stability, good health, and a good education. In Nevada County, 95-percent of children through age 17 have health insurance. But that’s actually the sixth-worst ranking amount the 58 counties. However, Kelly Hardy, with Children Now, says we rank seventh-best for food security…

Nevada County also ranks 11th for physical fitness, but not as well for mental fitness. Hardy says 46-percent have expressed chronic sadness or hopelessness, which ranks us 34th…

Meanwhile, the report says the county ranks 54th for on-time graduation but 26th for college-readiness. Statewide, the data shows there are more than 170-thousand homeless students. And the child care shortage also continues. In the previous three reports, only one-in-four working families had access to a space in a licensed facility. And kids in foster care had alarmingly low scores for access to healthcare and academic achievement.

