< Back to All News

Mixed Impressions Of PGE Wildfire Safety Progress

Posted: Aug. 10, 2023 12:55 AM PDT

A PG and E official outlined what he indicated was great progress in helping to reduce the wildfire danger, in what’s become an annual presentation to Nevada County Supervisors. At their meeting on Tuesday, Governmental Affairs Representative, Brandon Sanders, said, among other things, that the utility has now installed around 30 weather stations and eight high-definition detection cameras. Also, overhead system hardening of 53 line miles through the end of last year, to improve resiliency and reliability in reducing the scope and length of power outages. But, in a staff report, Craig Griesbach, the county’s Director of Emergency Services, said various communities, including within Supervisorial District Four, have undergone continual outages, due to the increased use of the Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings program. That’s where electricity is shut off within a tenth of a second of a branch, or other object or animal, contacting a line. But District Four Supervisor Sue Hoek made no reference to that in largely praising PG and E’s efforts…

click to listen to Sue Hoek

But Sanders also acknowledged that PG and E’s enhanced tree trimming and vegetation clearing program was being phased out, due to its ineffectiveness, with the more emphasis on the Safety Settings program. And that didn’t go over very well with District One Supervisor Heidi Hall…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

Griesbach also stated in the report that the Safety Settings program has been causing hardship and confusion throughout the community.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha