Mixed Opinions About Impeachment

Posted: Jan. 11, 2021 5:24 AM PST

In the wake of the violence in the nation’s capitol last Wednesday, many of the leadership in Congress are calling for impeachment or invoking of the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office. However, Trump only has less than two weeks left in his term so the process is being questioned. In Nevada County people are mixed in their opinions about how the the issue should proceed. Some feeling the President should not be impeached.

Others feeling he should be removed from office.

And a number of people weren’t comfortable sharing their opinions

The House of Representatives are expected to take action this week if Vice President Mike Pence chooses not to go forward with the invoking the 25th Amendment claiming the President incompetent to perform his duties.

