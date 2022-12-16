< Back to All News

Mixed Progress On Reducing Homelessness Here

Posted: Dec. 16, 2022 12:56 AM PST

Nevada County officials are sticking with their Homeless Action Plan, despite recent effectiveness concerns about plans around the state from Governor Newsom. Newsom briefly froze a third round of funding for counties but has now released, including around two million dollars for Nevada County. Housing and Community Services Director Mike Dent updated the Board of Supervisors at its meeting earlier this week. He said the number of first-time homeless has risen from 135 in 2019 to 200 this year. But he says the number of unsheltered has dropped from 251 to 243…

click to listen to Mike Dent

Meanwhile, Supervisor Heidi Hall said there needs to be more clarity on the causes for the spike in first-time homeless…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

Dent also did mention some success in increasing access to homeless services. It’s climbed from 409 to 550. But the county was unable to reduce the number of people returning to homelessness. The goal was to reduce it 13-percent, but it was four-percent.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha