Mobile Crisis Team Approved

As calls for mental help have been greatly increasing in Nevada County, especially during the pandemic, the Board of Supervisors has approved a two-year pilot project. Sheriff Shannan Moon tells the Board that an officer from her department is now teaming up with a clinician from Behavioral Health when responding to calls to form what’s called a Mobile Crisis Team…

Moon says officers are already trained for such situations, including suicidal people. But they currently only have three outcomes available. That includes referring someone to services on their own, determining a crime was committed and making an arrest, or detaining that person for an involuntary mental health hold. Behavioral Heath Director Phebe Bell says they want to expand options and divert more people away from the criminal justice system…

The county also has other related programs that focus treatment over criminalization, including the HOME Team and Crisis Stabilization Unit.