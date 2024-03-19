Mobile Crisis Teams Mean Fewer Arrests

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department’s Mobile Crisis Team was established in 2020 to reduce the possibility of improper responses to mental health-related calls. And much progress is reported. Last year, out of 460 calls, only 10 resulted in arrests. A deputy is now paired with a clinical social worker. That includes Deputy Bryan Travis. He says 68-percent of those calls were resolved with no need for immediate medical attention, hospitalization, or incarceration…

When appropriate, individuals are transported to the Crisis Stabilization Unit, hospital, or alike partner agencies, to limit self-harm or harm to others. Travis also mentions that in a number of situations a person is not necessarily responsive to someone who is best-equipped to provide assistance…

And the department now has two Mobile Crisis Teams. Medical referrals are also often made and a Team routinely checks back on callers for ongoing wellness.