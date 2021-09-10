Mobile Registration Intake Center for River Fire Survivors

Survivors of the River Fire, in early August, are beginning to get their feet back on the ground, but many may still be wrestling with how to get assistance. To help Nevada County property owners and renters with the process the county Office of Emergency Services is working with FEMA- the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to hold a Mobile Registration Intake Center at Chicago Park School today Saturday and Sunday. FEMA spokesperson Robert Barker says the center makes the process more personal.

Barker says survivors may be eligible for several programs including housing assistance if not insured or under insured.

Other needs assistance is also available which can provide money for personal property loss such as furnishing, appliances, assitive equipment and other expenses such as medical expenses, child care, and transportation caused by the fire. The Small Business Administration is also offering homeowners low interest loans for fire victims between 200 thousand dollars for real estate and 400 thousand dollars to replace property damaged or lost in the fire. Renters are eligible for up to 40 thousand dollars. Interest rates are in the 1.5% range.

In order to speed up the application process applicants need to provide a Social Security number, address of primary residence damaged by the fire, a description of the damage, insurance information, a current address at which you receive mail, and a bank account and routing information for direct deposit of funds.

The Mobile Registration Intake Center at Chicgo Park School is Friday afternoon from 4pm to 8PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 11AM to 4PM.