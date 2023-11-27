Mock City Council School Board Meeting

A developer wants to build a city a free sports complex, the teachers union wants a raise, and the city manager is in danger of getting fired. Those were just a few of the highlights of the jam-packed agenda for a fictional joint meeting of the “Harmony Valley City Council and School Board”. It was all part of a role-playing exercise for two dozen community leaders participating in the 26th Nevada County Community Leadership Institute, held at the Rood Center earlier this month. The facilitator is Lori Burkart-Frank. She says the event was the finale of the all-day program on local government…

The imagined purpose of the meeting was to discuss the use of school facilities by the city and community groups and receive public input….

After the release, participants said it gave them compassion for the board members who must read and understand complex information in a short time and make important decisions. Earlier in the day, participants also heard a panel discussion featuring Board of Supervisors Chair Ed Scofield, as well as representatives from the Grass Valley and Nevada City City Councils.