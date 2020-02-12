Modern Playground Celebrated Minnie Park

Another high-tech recreational project, funded by Measure E, was also officially celebrated in Grass Valley Tuesday morning. It’s a new playground for Minnie Park, which is adjacent to Condon Park and next door to Fire Station One. The existing equipment had been out of compliance with a number of codes and regulations. Kellen Bevitori, of Nevada City, is the parent of a three-year-old boy…

Among the modern features are a rope-climbing structure, a model fire truck, and a bike and scooter pathway. Alysha Jensen of Grass Valley, who has a two-year-old daughter, was also highly impressed with another seldom-seen recreational option…

The project cost was around 600-thousand dollars.