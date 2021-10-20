< Back to All News

Moderna and J & J Boosters Available Soon?

Posted: Oct. 20, 2021 6:30 AM PDT

As early as next week, the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID booster shots could be available. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday. Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says, just like for the Pfizer booster, that became available late last month, there needs to be a rigorous review…

And unlike Pfizer and Moderna, the FDA is currently indicating that the Johnson and Johnson booster doesn’t need any age or other eligibility restrictions, at least for now…

An advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control is scheduled to meet on Thursday, to discuss which groups should get the additional shots. The FDA is also expected to say, today, whether people can get booster shots that are different from their initial doses, or mixing and matching the three vaccine options. But they may also say that people should generally stick with the same vaccine if possible. Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine has been shown to be less effective than Pfizer and Moderna. And another key issue is if, for instance, Moderna is used as a booster for Johnson and Johnson, what should be the correct dose?

