< Back to All News

Modest Drop In Assessed Prop Values Here

Posted: Oct. 18, 2023 12:19 AM PDT

If you’re wondering about the latest property values in Nevada County, with the recent downturn in the economy, some impact is being felt. But Assessor Rolf Kleinhans says it’s not really significant. He notes the value of over 53-hundred of parcels, or eight-point-seven of the total number, did go down, due to the decline of the housing market….

click to listen to Rolf Kleinhans

Kleinhans says the assessed value of those properties will be reduced under the auspicies of Proposition Eight, as the market value is less than the factored base year value, also known as the Proposition 13 value. But he stresses it’s a temporary reduction and it’s also not a major loss of county property tax revenue. And he expects the market to stabilize more…

click to listen to Rolf Kleinhans

Meanwhile, the appeals process is always available. Kleinhans says if you have evidence that the full market value of your property, on January first, is less than your 2023-2024 assessed value you may wish to complete a “Request for Informal Assessment Review” form. It must be returned by December 15th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha