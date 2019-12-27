Modest Economic Growth For Nevada County

California’s economic growth outpaced the rest of the nation in 2018. The U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis says the state grew by four-point-three percent. It’s also known as the Gross Domestic Product. And there were huge differences in county rates. In Nevada County, it was a two-point-eight percent growth rate, ranking 34th among the state’s 58 counties. The county’s Deputy Executive Officer, Martin Polt says Gross Domestic Product is the total value of goods produced and services provided, adjusted for inflation. For the last decade, it was a 14-point-seven percent growth…

Economic growth in the Sacramento region was strong last year, but especially in Placer County, where the Gross Domestic Product increased 50-percent in the last decade. Polt says it’s a very important gauge of an area’s financial health…

The Bay Area continues to have the strongest economic growth.