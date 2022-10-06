Modest Number Of Residents With Flu Shots So Far

The official start of the flu season is November first. And response to Nevada County’s free vaccination drive-through clinic earlier this week was not as strong as in recent years. Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, says around half of the available doses were administered, or 250 shots. She says a number of residents drove away, after they learned that they could not also get a COVID booster…

In recent years, doses have been running out well before the scheduled ending of a clinic. Meanwhile, Cooke says they’re expecting what she describes as a “robust” flu season…

Cooke also mentions that the seasonal flu and COVID have a lot of similar symptoms.