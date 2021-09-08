Modified COVID Quarantines For Students Clarified

With student COVID infections on the rise, the Nevada County Public Health Department has issued a clarification of existing state guidelines on available options for those who were unvaccinated and exposed. Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says there are modified quarantines, as a way to maintain classroom learning…

Kellermann says these students can also stay home, under a seven-day quarantine, and be tested after five days. And if they test negative, they can return to school after the seven days are up. But no after-school activities for quarantined students, such as sports…

All schools must have a functioning testing and contact tracing program approved by the health officer. The county reported 488 confirmed COVID cases last week, the highest since the start of the pandemic. There were also over 500 confirmed cases for children through 17 years old for August. Masks, of course, are still required inside a school.