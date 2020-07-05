Modified Parade Kicks Off 4th

It was a different kind of parade for the 4th of July celebration in Western Nevada County Saturday. The parade featured local Veterans, Grass Valley and Nevada City first responder units, elected officials in fire engines, and a few of the newer public works vehicles. Mayor Lisa Swarthout and Council member Ben Aguilar from Grass Valley were having fun.

Grass Valley Council member Jan Arbuckle explains why the parade wound through city streets and neighborhoods rather than the traditional parade routes.

Council members Duane Strawser and David Parker were part of the Nevada City contingency.

Nevada City Council members Erin Minett and Valerie Moberg were with city manager Catrina Olsen.

People were happy that some sort of a parade was taking place.

Grass Valley council member Howard Levine, making his first public appearance since early March, said this 4th of July provides opportunity for reflection.

The caravan of vehicles took about two and a half hours to complete the route. Once the sun set, residents were treated to a fireworks display that was shot off from the location of the future Dorsey Marketplace.