Modoc War Topic of NCHS Speaker Night

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

It was a significant, but forgotten war between the United States and a native American tribe, but it is being remembered in a book, and is also the topic of tonight’s Nevada County Historical Society Speaker Night. Robert McNally will talk about his book ‘The Modoc War: A Story of Genocide at the Dawn of America’s Guilded Age’. The war was fought along the California-Oregon border in 1872 and 1873, and McNally says was more like a seige than a battle…

Listen to Robert McNally 1

McNally’s presentation will include slides and narration…

Listen to Robert McNally 2

Speaker Night is at 7pm at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City, and is a free event.

–gf

