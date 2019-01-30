Money For Emergency Dept Makeover Nearly Raised

Efforts toward closing the funding gap for a major upgrade of the Emergency Department at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital are nearly complete. Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker says their community donation campaign has now raised one-point-four million of the two-million dollars needed. The total cost of what’s described as a “transformation” is eleven-point-eight-million dollars…
Parker says the current Emergency Department was built to handle about 15-thousand patient visits a year, about 20 to 25 years ago. And that number has gradually risen to over 35-thousand. She says this project will provide vital improvements to create a more expedient experience…
Parker says another notable feature is more patient beds, along with what’s called a “rapid treatment” unit. She expects the rest of the money to be raised soon, with the hope that the project can begin by late spring or early summer.
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines