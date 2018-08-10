< Back to All News

Monster Truck Show Attendees Get Surprised

Aug. 10, 2018

Nevada County fairgoers were surprised Friday night when most of the lights and owere in the fairgrounds flickerded and then went dark at appproximately 8:20PM. The power outage began while the Monster Truck event was taking place at the main arena. One attendee desribed what the crowd saw.*

The fireworks the fan saw was a transformer blowing just outside of the fairgrounds.
There was a moment of confusion in the crowd and then the trucks came back out onto the track.

After the event, the crowd exiting the arena had sopme assistacne from law enforcement and arena staff.

However outside the arena it became more diffiucult, but not impossible to get around.

Because the power did not come back on, Fairgrounds administration, made the decision to begin evacuating the fairgrounds just before 9:00 PM.

 

 

