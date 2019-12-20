Monthly Public Transit Pass Hike Tabled For Now

The monthly public transit pass fare for Gold Country Stage is not going up, for now. The Transit Services Commission of Western Nevada County has tabled a proposal that would have increased the price 15 to 30 dollars, depending on the zone you’re riding in. Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh says the commission heard concerns from several people about the impacts on seniors, the disabled, and low-income residents…

The monthly pass fee hasn’t gone up in 10 years. Regular single ride fares, or day passes, would not be affected. Van Valkenburgh says the monthly passes have been getting heavier use by an increasing number of residents over the years, taking advantage of the unlimited rides…

Van Valkenburgh says no decision will be made until March or perhaps May, after the commission studies the potential impacts on rates from a low-income subsidy program that’s being created from grant funding. He says the commission also plans to consider future rate hikes on a more regular basis. Formation of two-member commission sub-committee has also been requested.