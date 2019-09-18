Monthly Transit Pass Rates May Go Up

They’ve become a bargain and their prices haven’t gone up in ten years. And now the cost of a Gold Country Stage monthly pass may be going up early next year. Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh says since there are unlimited rides, an increasing number of pass holders have been taking advantage of that…

For example, Van Valkenburgh says if you buy a 45-dollar pass and take 50 trips in the month, the normal price of each trip drops from a-dollar-50, to 90 cents. What’s currently proposed is increasing the rate to equal 40 one-way trips. That would mean a price hike of 15 dollars, or to 60 dollars, for Zone One riders. It would go up 30 dollars in Zone Two, or to 120 dollars. Regular single ride cash fares, or day passes, would not be affected…

Van Valkenburgh says a 30-day comment period begins in October, with the Transit Services Commission holding a public hearing at their meeting on November 20th. The earliest a decision would be made would be at the January meeting. If approved, the change would take effect in February.