< Back to All News

Monthly Transit Pass Rates May Go Up

Posted: Sep. 17, 2019 6:23 PM PDT

They’ve become a bargain and their prices haven’t gone up in ten years. And now the cost of a Gold Country Stage monthly pass may be going up early next year. Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh says since there are unlimited rides, an increasing number of pass holders have been taking advantage of that…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

For example, Van Valkenburgh says if you buy a 45-dollar pass and take 50 trips in the month, the normal price of each trip drops from a-dollar-50, to 90 cents. What’s currently proposed is increasing the rate to equal 40 one-way trips. That would mean a price hike of 15 dollars, or to 60 dollars, for Zone One riders. It would go up 30 dollars in Zone Two, or to 120 dollars. Regular single ride cash fares, or day passes, would not be affected…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

Van Valkenburgh says a 30-day comment period begins in October, with the Transit Services Commission holding a public hearing at their meeting on November 20th. The earliest a decision would be made would be at the January meeting. If approved, the change would take effect in February.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha