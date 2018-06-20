< Back to All News

Moon Closer to November Runoff

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

It appears that Nevada County Sheriff’s Captain Shannan Moon will face a member of her department in a runoff in November. Moon is still the top vote-getter in the three-way race. Lieutenant Bill Smethers has a 353 vote lead over former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster, but that lead has actually narrowed by 69 votes since the previous update. Moon says even though she’s been running against someone she’s known and worked with for years, there has not been any ill feelings or unusual tensions in the Sheriff’s Department with anyone…

Listen to Shannan Moon 1

Moon says she’s been too busy to really have time to worry about vote totals, although admits it’s been gnawing at her a little bit. She says she’s had the support of her family to help her out…

Listen to Shannan Moon 2

Although close to a thousand votes were counted since the previous update last Thursday, elections officials are not done. We could see another update either tomorrow or Friday.

–gf

