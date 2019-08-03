Moon Pleased With New Unit Effectiveness

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon is pleased with the performance of a unit that changed roles when she took the helm of the department last January. Moon says the former Narcotics Task Force is now a Special Enforcement Unit.

Listen to Sheriff Shannan Moon

Moon says she made the change to better meet the needs of the community. Communication is the key to the sucess of the new focus.

Listen to Sheriff Shannan Moon

Moon says the Special Enfoprcement Unit has recently been successful in a solving a large burglary case in which they were able to apprehend suspects and return a large amount of stolen goods to a local business.