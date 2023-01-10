Moon: Local Officer Investigations Can Be Unbiased

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon maintains that there doesn’t need to be an outside investigation of officer-involved shooting incidents at law enforcement agencies. Moon says the current process shows no indication of bias…

Moon made her comments recently on KNCO’s “On the Town”, as an investigation gets underway regarding two Grass Valley Police officers who reportedly shot an armed suspect during a foot pursuit last week…

Grass Valley Police say the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, which is common protocol. Meanwhile, CalMatters reports that the California Justice Department is struggling to meet the goals set by a new law that now requires them to investigate all fatal shootings of unarmed suspects. Those used to be conducted at the local level, with officers rarely charged. State Attorney General Rob Bonta had pledged to complete such investigations in one year. The new law took effect in July of 2021. But the report says the Department has resolved only one of the state’s 25 opened cases. Department officials have complained that the Legislature slashed in half their original budget request to cover these investigations.