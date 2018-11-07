< Back to All News

Moon to be New Nevada County Sheriff

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 7:47 AM PST

It was a long night at Nevada County election headquarters, with the final numbers of the night not being released until 11 o’clock, and still only about half of the votes cast yet to be counted. None of the local races are real close, though, which means there’s little doubt about who won, and little likely the results will change. In the race for Nevada County Sheriff, Shannan Moon has a 56 to 44 percent lead over challenger Bill Smethers. Moon says the results are re-affirming that she ran for the right reasons…

Listen to Shannan Moon

Smethers is hoping numbers improve as more ballots are counted. Although the race was contentious, Smethers says he never went negative against Moon…

Listen to Bill Smethers

Current Sheriff Keith Royal is retiring after serving five terms. Moon will be sworn in in January.

–gf

