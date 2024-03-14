< Back to All News

Moon Wants New Courthouse Closer To Jail

Posted: Mar. 13, 2024 5:49 PM PDT

As the process continues toward finding a location for a new Nevada County courthouse, Sheriff Shannan Moon has an ideal spot in mind. Moon, who is also one the members of a Public Advisory Group, says the safest setup would be if it was attached to the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. The current location, in downtown Nevada City, is about a mile away and that means security challenges with the transport of inmates…

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

Moon also supports an inmate tunnel connecting the jail to the courthouse that’s not accessible to the public. But she also stresses that there are other potential sites that are also adequate, especially along Highway 49, which is still not too far from town…

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

Some of the 14 properties under consideration by the Judicial Council of California are meeting such requirements of a four and a half acre minimum, at least 240 parking spaces, and expansion flexibility. Rennovating the current courthouse or tearing it down and re-building were rejected as not being cost-effective. Moon says she hasn’t heard any specific pricetags for the sites. She says it’s hoped a decision will be made sometime this year. But she also indicated that construction was at least several years away.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha