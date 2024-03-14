Moon Wants New Courthouse Closer To Jail

As the process continues toward finding a location for a new Nevada County courthouse, Sheriff Shannan Moon has an ideal spot in mind. Moon, who is also one the members of a Public Advisory Group, says the safest setup would be if it was attached to the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. The current location, in downtown Nevada City, is about a mile away and that means security challenges with the transport of inmates…

Moon also supports an inmate tunnel connecting the jail to the courthouse that’s not accessible to the public. But she also stresses that there are other potential sites that are also adequate, especially along Highway 49, which is still not too far from town…

Some of the 14 properties under consideration by the Judicial Council of California are meeting such requirements of a four and a half acre minimum, at least 240 parking spaces, and expansion flexibility. Rennovating the current courthouse or tearing it down and re-building were rejected as not being cost-effective. Moon says she hasn’t heard any specific pricetags for the sites. She says it’s hoped a decision will be made sometime this year. But she also indicated that construction was at least several years away.